Fox launches $100M creative fund for NFT content creation By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Rupert Murdoch’s mass media company Fox Corp. has launched a $100 million creative fund for NFTs, under the auspices of its ne NFT firm Blockchain Creative Labs.

The NFT division was unveiled last month alongside a new animated comedy series dubbed “Krapopolis” from Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon. The show is set to premiere in 2022, and will be a satirical comedy focused on life in ancient Greece.