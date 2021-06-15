Former PayPal employees launch decentralized cross-border payment network on Algorand By Cointelegraph

Former PayPal employees launch decentralized cross-border payment network on Algorand
Two former PayPal workers in business and technology have launched a cross-border payment system aimed at “faster, cheaper, and more transparent payments.”
In an announcement today, fintech infrastructure firm Six Clovers said it had launched its RAPID network connecting banks, merchants, and payment providers, allowing clients to transact in digital currencies and fiat. Founded by former PayPal employees Jim Nguyen and Nas Kavian and backed by venture capital firm Borderless Capital, the network is built on the Algorand blockchain and employs the technology behind stablecoins to represent fiat.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.