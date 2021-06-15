Forint eases further on central bank policy uncertainty

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

BUDAPEST — Hungary’s forint

eased further against the euro on Tuesday after a central banker

was quoted as saying that the bank would probably embark on

quarterly rate hikes.

Gyula Pleschinger was quoted by Bloomberg on Monday as

saying that the central bank may scrap the one-week deposit

facility, which he said was a temporary tool to navigate market

volatility, a situation that he said Hungary had now passed.

However, Pleschinger later told the website portfolio.hu

that the facility would not be phased out, apparently walking

back from his earlier comments.

The remarks triggered a turnaround in the forint, which had

firmed to more than nine-month-highs versus the euro after

Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said last month the central bank

would start tightening monetary policy to tackle inflation.

“The forint eased substantially yesterday due to heightened

uncertainty over the central bank’s policy toolkit but the

(Polish) zloty has now also followed suit,” analysts at Erste

Investment said in a note.

The bank meets next Tuesday to discuss interest rates and

will also publish updated economic forecasts. A rate rise would

make it the first central bank in the European Union to start a

tightening cycle since the coronavirus pandemic.

The zloty and the forint both eased 0.3% versus

the euro by 0912 GMT.

“At next week’s Hungarian central bank meeting not just the

size of the rate increase will be worth looking at but also

whether the effective central bank policy tool, currently the

one-week deposit, and its maturity change,” Erste said.

CEE SNAPSHO AT

MARKETS T 1112

CET

CURRENC

IES

Latest Previou Daily Change

s

bid close change in 2021

EURCZK Czech

EURHUF Hungary 0 0

EURPLN Polish

EURRON Romanian

EURHRK Croatian

EURRSD Serbian 0 0

Note: calculated from 1800

daily CET

change

Latest Previou Daily Change

s

close change in 2021

.PX Prague 1174.42 1180.01 -0.47% +14.34

00 %

.BUX Budapest 49324.1 49015.2 +0.63% +17.14

5 4 %

.WIG20 Warsaw <.wig20> %

.BETI Buchares 11596.6 11568.0 +0.25% +18.27

t 4 9 %

.SBITO Ljubljan <.sbito p a> %

.CRBEX Zagreb <.crbex> %

.BELEX Belgrade <.belex>

.SOFIX Sofia <.sofix> %

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs Bund change

in

Czech spread

Republic

CZ2YT= 2-year s

CZ5YT= 5-year s

CZ10YT s

Poland

PL2YT= 2-year s

PL5YT= 5-year s

PL10YT s

FORWARD

3×6 6×9 9×12 3M

interba

nk

Czech

Hungary

Poland

Note: are for ask

FRA prices

quotes

********************************************

******************

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs

Editing by Alexander Smith)

