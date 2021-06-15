Forint eases further on central bank policy uncertainty

Article content

BUDAPEST — Hungary’s forint

eased further against the euro on Tuesday after a central banker

was quoted as saying that the bank would probably embark on

quarterly rate hikes.

Gyula Pleschinger was quoted by Bloomberg on Monday as

saying that the central bank may scrap the one-week deposit

facility, which he said was a temporary tool to navigate market

volatility, a situation that he said Hungary had now passed.

However, Pleschinger later told the website portfolio.hu

that the facility would not be phased out, apparently walking

back from his earlier comments.

The remarks triggered a turnaround in the forint, which had

firmed to more than nine-month-highs versus the euro after

Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said last month the central bank

would start tightening monetary policy to tackle inflation.

“The forint eased substantially yesterday due to heightened

uncertainty over the central bank’s policy toolkit but the

(Polish) zloty has now also followed suit,” analysts at Erste

Investment said in a note.

The bank meets next Tuesday to discuss interest rates and

will also publish updated economic forecasts. A rate rise would

make it the first central bank in the European Union to start a