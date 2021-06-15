Fenway Park and JetBlue Park are now a part of the Applied UV air purifier revolution By StockNews



© Reuters. Fenway Park and JetBlue Park are now a part of the Applied UV air purifier revolution



Developed by NASA, company’s patented disinfection technology will protect baseball players and fans.The coronavirus pandemic took the world of sports by storm. In just a few short months, nearly every sporting event, professional and amateur, had been cancelled, moved, or postponed because of the virus. Now, after a year of televised sports, fans are cautiously returning to the grandstands. Nascar is gearing up for full capacity. Athletes and visitors are cautiously optimistic about the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo as organizers work hard behind the scenes to ensure everyone’s safety.

All 30 major league baseball teams are busy vaccinating their players and on-field personnel and have each staged at least one vaccination event for fans. The news is especially exciting for the forward thinking Boston Red Sox franchise. The ball club owners have partnered with the maker of Airocide® air purifiers system with installations well underway at Fenway Park and JetBlue Park.

The air purifiers will be installed in all player areas, including weight rooms and both the home and visitors’ locker rooms. Additionally, they will also be installed in all luxury suites and at various points of contact where fans congregate indoors throughout an event. Through this partnership with The Red Sox, SteriLumen, a subsidiary of Applied UV Inc, (Nasdaq CM: AUVI) is playing a major role in helping the world of professional sports re-open. Post pandemic, the Red Sox recognize the longer term positive impact on player and guest health with the clean air provided by Airocide®.

Continue reading on StockNews