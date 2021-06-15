Fastenal Falls On Morgan Stanley Downgrade   By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Dhirendra Tripathi
Investing.com – Fastenal (NASDAQ:) shares fell more than 3% Tuesday after Morgan Stanley ‘s (NYSE:) downgrade to underweight with a $48 target.
The latest target is still a 6% below the stock’s current level of $51.
The brokerage noted that the stock is already near its all-time high of $54.32 and there’s been a lull in customer acquisition lately, indicators of the upside being limited.
Net sales at the wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies fell 3.2% in May and rose a mere 1.2% in April.
The company is altering its sales strategy, and analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski believes investors should sit out that transition.
