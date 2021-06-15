European shares set longest winning streak since 2019 on recovery optimism By Reuters

(Reuters) – European shares rose for an eighth straight session as optimism around a speedy economic recovery across the region lifted industrial stocks, while technology shares tracked an overnight jump in their U.S. peers.

The pan-European was up 0.3% by 0715 GMT in its longest winning streak in more than two years as investors also bet on global central banks keeping the stimulus taps open.

Focus this week will be on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting starting Tuesday for cues on the central bank’s stance on a recent jump in inflation.

European industrial stocks were up 0.5%, while technology shares rose 0.7% after the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended Monday at a record high.

In company news, Non-Standard Finance slumped 9.5% as the British subprime lender said it was seeking to raise around 80 million pounds ($112.98 million) potentially through a share sale.

