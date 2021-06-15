EU, U.S. have resolved aircraft subsidies dispute – EU’s von der Leyen

Article content

BRUSSELS — The United States and the European Union have resolved their near 17-year conflict over aircraft subsidies, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

“This meeting has started with a breakthrough on aircraft. This really opens a new chapter in our relationship because we move from litigation to cooperation on aircraft – after 17 years of dispute,” von der Leyen said. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Sabine Siebold, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)