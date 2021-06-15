EU launches landmark new bond program to near record demand – lead

Article content

The European Union was set to raise 20 billion euros ($24.25 billion) from the first bond backing its recovery fund on the back of near-record demand, according to a lead manager, a strong show of investor support for its program to fund member states’ economic recovery from the pandemic.

The 10-year bond is the first of up to 800 billion euros of issuance by the EU to finance the fund, which will make grants and loans to member states until 2026 to help their economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deal size is well beyond earlier indications that the EU would issue around 10 billion euros.

The EU has already issued 90 billion euros of debt since last October to back its employment support program SURE.

But the scale of the new program, which the 27-country EU is managing similarly to a government borrower, has the potential to transform it into the world’s biggest supranational debt issuer.

Tuesday’s deal shows continued interest from investors keen to buy scarce triple-A rated debt whilst gaining a yield pick-up over Europe’s benchmark issuer Germany.

Final investor demand came in at 142 billion euros according to the lead manager, just short of the record 145 billion euros of demand the EU received for the 10-year tranche of its first SURE bond sale last October.