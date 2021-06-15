Ethereum price bounce to $2.6K fails to excite neutral-to-bearish pro traders By Cointelegraph



Ethereum price bounce to $2.6K fails to excite neutral-to-bearish pro traders



While speaking at the Virtual Fintech Forum in Hong Kong on May 27, co-founder Vitalik Buterin commented on obstacles related to the Ethereum 2.0 rollout. Buterin said that there had been several internal team conflicts in the past five years and as a result, he confirmed that Ethereum 2.0 launch is unlikely to occur before late 2022.

In a May 22 report from Goldman Sachs (NYSE:), analysts said that Ether has a “high chance of overtaking as a dominant store of value.” Furthermore, the report noted the growth of the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector and the nonfungible token (NFT) ecosystems being built on Ethereum. Coincidentally, on the very next day, Ether’s price bottomed at $1,750.

Huobi ETH Sept. futures premium vs. spot market. Source: TradingView

Deribit Ethereum options 25% delta skew. Source: laevitas.ch

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph