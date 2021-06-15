Element Receives Purchase Orders from Sam’s Club

“We are making excellent headway securing new distribution partners and this is a result of the potential for Rejuvenate™ to make a positive impact to the lives of millions of people. Our products are unique because of the clinical and peer-reviewed data that supports its efficacy and the large market opportunity for improving muscle health. We are very pleased to have partners like Sam’s Club that are aligned with our mission and we believe we are only in the early stages of demonstrating our long-term value,” said Stuart Lowther, Chief Executive Officer.

Rejuvenate™ products can currently be purchased online through amazon.com, amazon.ca, rejuvenatemuscle.com and rejuvenatemuscle.ca; and on June 7, 2021, the Company also announced its first purchase order from iHerb, an international e-commerce platform. Rejuvenate™ products are expected to be available online with both iHerb and Sam’s Club in July 2021.

Sam’s Club is the membership warehouse division of Walmart Inc. operating through both retail locations and its online platform. In fiscal 2021, Sam’s Club reported revenue of US$63.9 billion. In its first advertising campaign in partnership with Sam’s Club, the Company is expecting to reach approximately 4.4 million impressions, including impressions among the Sam’s Club membership base.

BURLINGTON, Ontario — Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE:ELMT) (the “Company” or “Element”), is pleased to announce that it has received its first purchase orders for Rejuvenate™ ready to drink organic plant protein beverage from Sam’s Club e-commerce platform.

About Element

Element is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on men and women over the age of 50. Element’s lead product, Rejuvenate™, is a proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural loss of muscle mass due to aging or other medical conditions. Element also offers JAKTRX™, an elite brand of performance supplements. Element was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

To learn more about Element, visit elmtinc.com.

More information about Rejuvenate™ can be found at: www.rejuvenatemuscle.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward looking statements relate, among other things, to: the expected number of impressions from the first marketing campaign with Sam’s Club and availability of the Company’s products via iHerb and Sam’s Club in July 2021.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; expectations regarding the size of the United States and Canadian health, nutraceutical and wellness markets and changing consumer habits; the viability of the Company’s products; availability of distribution channels for the Company’s product offerings; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; successful development of the Company’s proposed products; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions or recalls on the sale of the Company’s products in the United States and Canada; customer and distributor relations; fluctuations in securities markets; and the inability of the Company to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Contacts

Stuart Lowther

Chairman, CEO and President

ir@elementnutrition.com

416-467-5229

Marc Charbin

Investor Relations

ir@elementnutrition.com

416-467-5229

