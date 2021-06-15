El Salvador reportedly weighing paying employees in Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

El Salvador reportedly weighing paying employees in Bitcoin

Rolando Castro, the Minister of Labor and Social Welfare in El Salvador has said that the government is discussing whether companies in the country should pay their employees in .

According to local radio station 107.7 Fuego GMV, Castro has discussed the issue of employers paying their workers in Bitcoin (BTC) with officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economy. His remarks come a week after the country’s Legislative Assembly approved the use of the cryptocurrency as legal tender.