Ecommerce Localization Specialist, Reach, Builds Unstoppable Momentum With New Senior Appointments and Canadian Office Move

Previous positions saw Seify leading the data, analytics, and data science teams at Blackline Vision and working on the TRIUMF particle accelerator project as part of the ATLAS Group. He will now bring his deep knowledge and expertise in cutting-edge artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to extend Reach’s industry-leading data services into more client sectors.

He will also oversee the creation of new Business Intelligence, Data Engineering, Master Data Management, Data Architecture, Data Science, and Data Security teams to strengthen Reach’s expansion and reputation as a pioneer in ecommerce data and business intelligence.

Seify, a data science and advanced analytics expert with a MSc in Theoretical and Computational Physics, will be responsible for Reach’s data strategy. This encompasses scalable data delivery and analysis, and optimizing data-driven decision-making for the organization, its customers, and partners.

CALGARY, Alberta — Reach , the global payment localization provider, has announced the appointment of two members of senior management, with Sarah Hermary joining as Head of Human Resources, and Lohrasp Seify as Head of Data. The new hires will support Reach’s impressive and rapid expansion plans, following a successful start to 2021.

“Reach is a market disruptor that is doing something new,” Seify said. “Intelligent and talented people have brought the company to where it is now. Data, analytics, and data science products are untapped potential opportunities for the company that we will start taking advantage of over the next year. As we grow and gain a larger, more diverse client base, we can do even more with data – from helping our clients attain more sales, to getting them visibility that they might never have had, and analysis that they didn’t know they needed.”

Meanwhile, Hermary will use her 16 years’ experience to oversee the execution of Reach’s HR strategy and operations, as well as strengthening its talent acquisition and employee development programs.

A proven leader in her previous role in the energy sector, Hermary led the enlargement of the organization’s HR department, developing her strategic mindset which she now turns toward supporting the ever-expanding Reach team.

In her new role, Hermary’s main focus will be developing scalable and efficient HR initiatives that can support the planned expansions to Reach’s workforce in the near future. Hermary will also play a key role in driving the implementation and improvement of HR practices that resonate with Reach’s ethos of employee development and wellness.

To meet the requirements of its growing head count, Reach will take office space in one of Calgary’s most upscale districts, with the business taking an entire floor of the Edison building. The Edison, which is described as ‘Calgary’s headquarters for collaborators, innovators, and visionaries’, provides Reach with the perfect platform to continue strengthening its business throughout 2021 and beyond.

Sam Ranieri, CEO of Reach,commented: “Building on our incredibly strong start to 2021, we’re excited to prepare for the next stage of Reach’s evolution by adding exceptional talent and moving to beautiful new surroundings. Sarah and Lohrasp bring with them enviable amounts of experience in both developing and leading HR and data science teams. They will play critical roles in directing our employee engagement and talent acquisition strategies and leveraging advanced data analytics to drive business growth from our new Calgary office.

“The appetite for cross-border ecommerce has never been higher, with more customers looking beyond their own localities for their goods and services. With this, we know the true value that Reach can bring. By taking out the lease on our new office space in the heart of Calgary’s burgeoning tech scene and attracting experienced professionals internationally, we are building the foundations for our accelerated growth in the months and years to come.”