Digihost Announces CAD$15 Million Private Placement With Institutional Investors

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DGHI; OTCQB: HSSHF) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into subscription agreements with certain institutional investors, for gross proceeds of approximately CAD$15 million in a private placement of its equity securities, comprised of 8,333,336 common shares of the Company (“Shares”) and warrants to purchase up to 6,250,002 common shares (“Warrants”), at a purchase price of CAD$1.80 per Share and associated Warrant. The Warrants have an exercise price of CAD$1.99 per Share and exercise period of three years from the issuance date. The net proceeds of the private placement will be used by the Company primarily to acquire additional Bitcoin miners, expand infrastructure focused on environmental sustainability, and improve its working capital position.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the private placement.

The private placement is expected to close on or about June 18, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Digihost Technology Inc.

Digihost Technology Inc. is a growth-oriented blockchain technology company primarily focused on Bitcoin mining. The Company’s mining facilities are located in Upstate New York, and are equipped with 78.7 MW of low-cost power with the option to expand to 102MW. The Company is currently hashing at a rate of 200PH with potential to expand to a rate of 3EH upon the completion of the previously announced acquisition of a 60MW power plant.

For further information, please contact:

Digihost Technology Inc.

Michel Amar, Chief Executive Officer

www.digihost.ca

T: 1-818-280-9758

Email: michel@digihost.ca

