Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.48% By Investing.com



Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.48%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the added 0.48% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Demant A/S (CSE:), which rose 3.20% or 11.0 points to trade at 354.8 at the close. Meanwhile, GN Store Nord (CSE:) added 2.57% or 13.4 points to end at 534.6 and Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:) was up 1.14% or 13.0 points to 1151.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ISS A/S (CSE:), which fell 1.48% or 2.05 points to trade at 136.50 at the close. Ambu A/S (CSE:) declined 1.45% or 3.4 points to end at 231.5 and Pandora A/S (CSE:) was down 0.64% or 5.4 points to 841.8.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 75 to 69 and 15 ended unchanged.

Shares in Demant A/S (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 3.20% or 11.0 to 354.8. Shares in Carlsberg A/S B (CSE:) rose to all time highs; up 1.14% or 13.0 to 1151.0.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 1.30% or 0.92 to $71.80 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 1.17% or 0.85 to hit $73.71 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.19% or 3.55 to trade at $1862.35 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.04% to 6.1323, while EUR/DKK rose 0.04% to 7.4367.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.00% at 90.485.