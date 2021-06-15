Democratic lawmakers have formed group to address regulatory concerns around crypto By Cointelegraph

Democratic lawmakers have formed group to address regulatory concerns around crypto
Maxine Waters (NYSE:), who represents California’s 43rd congressional district in the U.S. Congress, said she had organized a group of Democratic lawmakers for a deep dive on cryptocurrencies and central bank digital currencies.
In a Tuesday virtual hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives’ Task Force on Financial Technology, Waters said “cryptocurrencies and other digital assets” were an important issue for the House Financial Services Committee, for which she is the chairperson. The California congressperson added:
