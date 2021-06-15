DeFi Token Launchpad Lemonade Plans to Launch IDO DePo Public Sale By CoinQuora

Home Business DeFi Token Launchpad Lemonade Plans to Launch IDO DePo Public Sale By...

DeFi Token Launchpad Lemonade Plans to Launch IDO DePo Public Sale

Matilda Colman
  • Lemonade announces its first DePo IDO public sale.
  • Lemonade is a DeFi token launchpad governed by the Jigstack DAO.
  • DePo is a time-consuming venture to transfer between different exchanges.
  • Jigstack has included new functionalities such as the ANTI-bot.

The ever-growing decentralized finance (DeFi) token launchpad Lemonade announces that its first DePo IDO public sale will take place on June 17, 2021. However, this happens after the successful STAK token sale.

Notably, Lemonade is a DeFi token launchpad governed by the Jigstack DAO. More so, the DePo whitelist process will take place on June 17, 2021, whereas the public sale final date will be revealed in the coming days.

Moreover, DePo accelerates the crypto experience for users. It focuses on being the first multi-market DeFi aggregator in the ecosystem. In addition, DePo provides a unified interface where users can connect to various crypto exchanges, NFT marketplaces, decentralized protocols, ERC20 wallets, and staking platforms easily.

