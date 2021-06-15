DeFi exchange dYdX raises $65M in Series C fundraiser By Cointelegraph

DeFi exchange dYdX raises $65M in Series C fundraiser
Venture firms from across the blockchain industry have thrown their weight behind decentralized exchange developer dYdX, offering further evidence that investors are eyeing a further expansion of the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.
The Series C round generated $65 million in direct funding for dYdX, with venture fund Paradigm leading the raise. HaskKey, Electric Capital, Delphi Digital and others also participated in the raise.
