DBX team builds ecosystem that powers the fast, affordable, and anonymous transfer of digital assets By BTC Peers



DBX team builds ecosystem that powers the fast, affordable, and anonymous transfer of digital assets



Blockchain technology has been revolutionary to the financial sector. In just over a decade after the first blockchain platform launched, the technology has been successfully deployed to payment systems, startup fundraisers, decentralized financial services, and even digital ownership certification. Cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and initial coin offerings (ICOs) have democratized finance. Many blockchains are isolated and non-interoperable, making it difficult to leverage features from one blockchain to the other.

What is DBX?

Introducing DBX – a digital ecosystem that powers the fast, affordable, and anonymous transfer of digital assets. DBX is an innovative platform for payments and digital investments for the digital community infrastructure. The platform is building a monopoly of the digital future, by building innovative tools for trading indices and asset diversification. The platform offers solutions to the persistent shortcomings of today’s blockchain – non-interoperability. DBX’s digital assets operate seamlessly across multiple blockchains with speed, security, privacy, and versatility, all at an ultra-low cost. At its core, DBX takes a triad approach to its community, offering benefits to the investors, businesses, and most importantly, the end-users or consumers.

DBX Digital Ecosystem’s Value Proposition

Propelling blockchain to mainstream applications involves bold and innovative methods to leverage blockchain in a way that can compete with or exceed the convenience of services offered by mainstream providers. DBX’s digital assets achieve that convenience to users in the following ways:

Faster Transactions: Merchants and customers need an ecosystem that processes and settles transactions fast. DBX’s digital assets allow for faster settlement of transactions, with transactions confirmed in under 10 seconds. So, merchants can process payments and access funds faster. Also, customers do not have to wait long periods for their transactions to be confirmed.

Low Fees: Some blockchains charge hefty fees to process the transactions. Due to multiple factors like network congestion. As blockchain uptake surges, there is need to limit the cost of transferring digital assets. DBX’s digital ecosystem, powered by its native token $DBX, maintains low commissions on the DBX network, resulting in low transaction fees.

Anonymity: One major drawback of centralized finance platforms is that they are susceptible to censorship. Not so with DBX’s digital ecosystem. The DBX digital ecosystem tops the pseudonymity of blockchain to obscure transaction trails adding a layer of privacy for each transaction based on the Zerocoin Protocol. The platform’s architecture ensures transactions are not only censorship-proof but also 100% anonymous.

Security: Transactions on DBX are powered by its native $DBX token. The DBX ecosystem is built with fluidity across several blockchain algorithms. With the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism to secure transactions the system ensures that all peer-to-peer transactions are authentic and valid before settlement. DBX also deploys the ‘Quark’ algorithm to secure the protocol against cyber threats.

At its core, DBX is built to enhance convenience to users through cross-chain support. The ecosystem supports swap bridges allowing users to easily swap between cross-chain tokens like ERC20 to BEP20. So, users can leverage the features of various tokens and participate in projects on multiple blockchains.

Investing in DBX

The DBX ecosystem consolidates and simplifies access to investment to its users. On DBX, users can convert digital assets, anonymous coins, normal coins, tokens, shares and commodities into their desired fiat currency through the ATM DBX Digital Ecosystem.

The main goal of DBX is to enter the World Exchanges as a digital monopoly game with its own digital tokens for use within the system.

DBX is developing digitally native venture projects to support and promote the $DBX token. Among the products of DBX are a digital marketplace and digital betting and gambling platform. The platform also plans to roll out a platform to build flexible blockchain-based smart applications, launching new products to meet the community’s demands.

$DBX Tokenomics

$DBX is an ERC-20 token running on both PIVX and blockchains. The token has a total supply of 17,600,001,071. Of the total supply, 1.7 billion $DBX is reserved for private and public sale, with over 8 billion $DBX allocated to Masternode 2.0 Staking. 300 million tokens are allocated to referral and other affiliate programs and an additional 500 million tokens to marketing.

DBX Projects

DBX is building infrastructure to be the top ecosystem in the World Exchanges its native digital tokens to facilitate transactions on the platform. The DBX team will develop smart contracts customized for products in their digital environment.

The digital ecosystem projects to roll out fully in the next 2 years. The DBX team will roll out the infrastructure to 18 exchange cities, providing the institutional investors with a dedicated ATM network, works in sync with the platform’s two flagship products; crypto-bank and investment fund.

Investment fund: This product will help users to build their digital asset portfolio through high-precision capital management. The fund will strengthen the $DBX token growing, users’ investments.

Crypto-banking: DBX’s crypto-banking is a financial platform focusing on crypto assets that will allow transfers within and beyond the DBX ecosystem. This platform opens more possibilities for fiat withdrawals and deposits across supported exchange capitals worldwide.

DBX Roadmap

By the end of 2021, DBX will have launched a crowd sale, a web-swap wallet, the Digital Fund platform, with hubs across Europe, Africa, South-East Asia, and the Middle East.

Below is the planned roadmap:

Learn more

To learn more about DBX, visit the website here, or read the whitepaper. Get to know the team leading DBX and explore DBX’s products for the community.

DBX is a new digital platform building a monopoly of the digital future, through dedicated interoperable venture projects with trading indices, diversifying assets within the system.

