Dalian iron ore range-bound as rising supplies counter resilient demand

Article content

BEIJING — Chinese iron ore futures traded in a tight range on Wednesday as rising supplies from major miners countered firm demand at steel mills in the world’s top producer of the industrial metal.

Iron ore shipments from Australia and Brazil stood at 26.14 million tonnes last week, up by 1.1 million tonnes from the week earlier, data from Mysteel consultancy showed.

Demand for steelmaking raw materials including iron ore remained strong at places not subjected to output curbs and propped up by decent profit margins.

The most actively traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for September delivery, dipped 0.7% to 1,208 yuan ($188.64) a tonne by 0240 GMT, trading in a narrow range of 1,203 yuan to 1,232 yuan.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China increased by $1 to $221 a tonne on Tuesday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

Other steelmaking ingredients gained, with Dalian coking coal edging up 0.4% to 1,947 yuan a tonne and coke futures rising 0.8% to 2,690 yuan a tonne.

SinoSteel Futures analysts warned of limited room for further increase in iron ore demand.

“Environmental protection measures in Tangshan have not been relaxed in the short term and have become more stringent,” SinoSteel Futures said in a note, adding the room for a rise in demand had hit a bottleneck.

Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell. The October contract of construction rebar declined 1.8% to 5,074 yuan a tonne.

Hot rolled coils, used in cars and home appliances, dropped 1.5% to 5,344 yuan per tonne.

Shanghai stainless steel futures, for July delivery, slipped 0.5% to 16,255 yuan a tonne. ($1 = 6.4039 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)