Cristiano Ronaldo’s Trump Tower Condo Is Tacky

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

No offense but it’s tacky.

The New York Post has reported that in 2015, Cristiano Ronaldo bought a three bedroom condo in Trump Tower for $18.5 million. In 2019, he put it up for sale for $9 million, and now he dropped the price to $7.75 million.


James D. Morgan / Getty Images

For those who aren’t numerically inclined, that’s a $10.75 million loss.


Bernadett Szabo / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

I found some pictures of the apartment and, no offense, I kind of get why.


Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

Like it’s a little too on the nose for a “rich person’s” apartment:


Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

It’s basically a time capsule of how people thought rich people lived in 1991:


Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

If you really love your walls covered in expensive wood then this place is for you:


Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

Really, every wall is covered in wood:


Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

For $7+ million, you would think the kitchen would be upgraded, but it’s not:


Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

The bedroom is fine, I guess:


Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

And I think this is an office?


Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

I’m pretty sure that couch hasn’t been moved in 30 years.

Ultimately, what you’re paying for is the view:


Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

Because the rest of it is very much Ritchie Ritch’s aesthetic:


Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

Thoughts?


Grby / The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

