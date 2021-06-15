Cristiano Ronaldo’s Trump Tower Condo Is Tacky

No offense but it’s tacky.
The New York Post has reported that in 2015, Cristiano Ronaldo bought a three bedroom condo in Trump Tower for $18.5 million. In 2019, he put it up for sale for $9 million, and now he dropped the price to $7.75 million.
For those who aren’t numerically inclined, that’s a $10.75 million loss.
I found some pictures of the apartment and, no offense, I kind of get why.
Like it’s a little too on the nose for a “rich person’s” apartment:
It’s basically a time capsule of how people thought rich people lived in 1991:
If you really love your walls covered in expensive wood then this place is for you:
Really, every wall is covered in wood:
For $7+ million, you would think the kitchen would be upgraded, but it’s not:
The bedroom is fine, I guess:
And I think this is an office?
Ultimately, what you’re paying for is the view:
Because the rest of it is very much Ritchie Ritch’s aesthetic:
Thoughts?
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!