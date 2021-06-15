Copper prices hit 7-week low as traders brace for China curbs

Article content

HANOI — Copper prices fell on Tuesday to their lowest in more than seven weeks, as traders feared measures that the authorities in China, the biggest consumer of the red metal, would take to curb a recent price rally in commodities.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell as much as 2.9% to $9,680 a tonne, before paring some losses to trade down 2.4% at $9,737 a tonne as of 0715 GMT.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.3% to 70,230 yuan ($10,969.84) a tonne, having hit a near two-month low of 69,500 yuan a tonne earlier.

China’s state planner last week renewed its pledge to step up monitoring of commodity prices, as domestic producer inflation hit its highest in more than 12 years.

Both the copper contracts hit record highs in May.

Markets expected China to release state reserves of copper, aluminum and zinc, as well as possibly trim long positions and crackdown price speculative activities.

“Markets have taken this rumor, so prices collapsed,” said a copper producer.

High copper prices have kept some buyers at bay.