Copper prices at 7-week low on Chinese crackdown fears

HANOI — Copper prices dropped on Tuesday to their lowest since April 26, weighed down by investor fears over measures Chinese authorities could take to curb a recent price rally in commodities.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell as much as 2.9% to $9,680 a tonne, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit its lowest since April 23 at 69,500 yuan ($10,852.08) a tonne.

China’s state planner last week renewed its pledge to step up monitoring of commodity prices, as domestic producer inflation hit its highest in more than 12 years.

Market talks expected China to release state reserves of copper, aluminum and zinc while also possibly trim long positions and crackdown price speculative activities.

FUNDAMENTALS

* A union representing striking workers from Vale SA’s Sudbury, Canada, nickel mine recommended that its members reject the Brazilian company’s latest offer.

* LME aluminum fell 1.3% to $2,460.50 a tonne at 0340 GMT, nickel declined 2.8% to $17,970 a tonne and tin shed 2.2% at $30,950 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminum declined 0.2% to 18,790 yuan a tonne, nickel lost 1.5% to 131,570 yuan a tonne and tin dropped 2.2% to 205,300 yuan a tonne.