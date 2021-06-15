Colombia GDP growth to reach 6% this year, inflation to hit 3% -finance minister

Article content

BOGOTA — Colombia’s government on Tuesday

increased its economic growth projection for this year to 6%,

despite recent road blockades connected to anti-government

protests that have caused shortages and hit exports.

The government previously projected 5% growth.

The six-week spate of protests and road blockades has cost

the economy more than $3 billion, the Finance Ministry has said.

Colombia’s fiscal strategy will be expansionist in the short

term, Finance Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo said during a video

presentation, adding there remains a need to increase income.

“This scenario is being done in a particular context, in the

context of a country that is still seeing the impact of the

pandemic,” Restrepo said.

A consensus tax reform proposal will go to Congress in

July, he said.

The government has struggled to promote a watered-down 14

trillion-peso ($3.79 billion) reform as it tries to calm

investor nerves and stay ahead of potential rating downgrades.

Inflation will end the year at 3%, Restrepo said, up from a

previous target of 2.4%.

The government maintained its fiscal deficit prediction of

8.6% of GDP for this year and the total issue of 55.3 trillion

pesos in local TES bonds. Colombia will seek $10.1 billion in