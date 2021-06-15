Colombia GDP growth to reach 6% this year, inflation to hit 3% -finance minister

Article content
BOGOTA — Colombia’s government on Tuesday
increased its economic growth projection for this year to 6%,
despite recent road blockades connected to anti-government
protests that have caused shortages and hit exports.
The government previously projected 5% growth.
The six-week spate of protests and road blockades has cost
the economy more than $3 billion, the Finance Ministry has said.
Colombia’s fiscal strategy will be expansionist in the short
term, Finance Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo said during a video
presentation, adding there remains a need to increase income.
“This scenario is being done in a particular context, in the
context of a country that is still seeing the impact of the
pandemic,” Restrepo said.
A consensus tax reform proposal will go to Congress in
July, he said.
The government has struggled to promote a watered-down 14
trillion-peso ($3.79 billion) reform as it tries to calm
investor nerves and stay ahead of potential rating downgrades.
Inflation will end the year at 3%, Restrepo said, up from a
previous target of 2.4%.
The government maintained its fiscal deficit prediction of
8.6% of GDP for this year and the total issue of 55.3 trillion
pesos in local TES bonds. Colombia will seek $10.1 billion in
outside financing this year.
In 2022, the fiscal deficit will reach 7% of GDP, Restrepo
said, while economic growth will reach 4.3% and inflation will
close the year at 2.8%.
Colombia will seek $10.5 billion in external financing next
year and issue a total of 62.88 trillion pesos in TES, he said.
Privatizations of state assets could raise some 14 trillion
pesos this year and 7 trillion in 2022, Restrepo said.
The following are Colombia’s fiscal targets and revisions for
2021 and 2022:
2021 Revised 2022
2021
Central gov’t deficit 8.6% UNC 7%
Current account deficit N/A 3.8% 3%
Peso/dollar average 3,466 3,667 3,744
GDP +5.0% +6.0% +4.3%
Inflation +2.4% +3% +2.8%
Tax rev goal (trln pesos) 147.2 151 170.2
Foreign bonds (bln USD) N/A N/A N/A
Multilateral loans (bln USD) N/A N/A N/A
Local TES bonds(trln pesos) 55.3 UNC 62.88
Auctioned TES (trln pesos) 40 UNC N/A
Average oil price (USD) $53.0 $63.0 $63.0
