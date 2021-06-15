Colombia GDP growth to reach 6% this year, inflation to hit 3% -finance minister

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

BOGOTA — Colombia’s government on Tuesday

increased its economic growth projection for this year to 6%,

despite recent road blockades connected to anti-government

protests that have caused shortages and hit exports.

The government previously projected 5% growth.

The six-week spate of protests and road blockades has cost

the economy more than $3 billion, the Finance Ministry has said.

Colombia’s fiscal strategy will be expansionist in the short

term, Finance Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo said during a video

presentation, adding there remains a need to increase income.

“This scenario is being done in a particular context, in the

context of a country that is still seeing the impact of the

pandemic,” Restrepo said.

A consensus tax reform proposal will go to Congress in

July, he said.

The government has struggled to promote a watered-down 14

trillion-peso ($3.79 billion) reform as it tries to calm

investor nerves and stay ahead of potential rating downgrades.

Inflation will end the year at 3%, Restrepo said, up from a

previous target of 2.4%.

The government maintained its fiscal deficit prediction of

8.6% of GDP for this year and the total issue of 55.3 trillion

pesos in local TES bonds. Colombia will seek $10.1 billion in

outside financing this year.

In 2022, the fiscal deficit will reach 7% of GDP, Restrepo

said, while economic growth will reach 4.3% and inflation will

close the year at 2.8%.

Colombia will seek $10.5 billion in external financing next

year and issue a total of 62.88 trillion pesos in TES, he said.

Privatizations of state assets could raise some 14 trillion

pesos this year and 7 trillion in 2022, Restrepo said.

The following are Colombia’s fiscal targets and revisions for

2021 and 2022:

2021 Revised 2022

2021

Central gov’t deficit 8.6% UNC 7%

Current account deficit N/A 3.8% 3%

Peso/dollar average 3,466 3,667 3,744

GDP +5.0% +6.0% +4.3%

Inflation +2.4% +3% +2.8%

Tax rev goal (trln pesos) 147.2 151 170.2

Foreign bonds (bln USD) N/A N/A N/A

Multilateral loans (bln USD) N/A N/A N/A

Local TES bonds(trln pesos) 55.3 UNC 62.88

Auctioned TES (trln pesos) 40 UNC N/A

Average oil price (USD) $53.0 $63.0 $63.0

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas; Writing by

Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Leslie Adler and Peter Cooney)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR