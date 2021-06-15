Coinbase and Pension Provider Partner for 5% Crypto Exposure By CoinQuora

Coinbase and Pension Provider Partner for 5% Crypto Exposure
- ForUsAll, a US pension fund has partnered with Coinbase crypto exchange
- The partnership allows the pension fund to offer its clients up to 5% crypto exposure
- Also, the fund will offer a product called Alt 401(k) containing about 50 cryptos
ForUsAll, a US-based pension provider, partnered with Coinbase to offer its clients the chance to invest in cryptos. The deal will allow ForUsAll clients to invest up to 5% of their portfolios in crypto.
Notably, the American pension market is currently worth about $22 trillion. However, the majority of pension plans do not directly invest in cryptocurrency. Some funds, however, invest in trusts that invest in crypto, for instance, Grayscale. As such, the sector still has low crypto exposure.
BitcoinIRA is one pension fund that directly invests in crypto and CEO Chris Kline noted,
