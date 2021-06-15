Chrissy Teigen Gets Luna Tattoo Post-Bullying Allegations

The ink follows accusations from designer Michael Costello


NBC / NBCU Photo Bank / Via Getty

“I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry,” she wrote. “There’s no justification for my behavior. I’m not a victim here. The subjects of your sympathy — and mine — should be those I put down.”


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

“We are all more than our worst moments.”

In the hours that followed, fashion designer Michael Costello posted a statement on his Instagram, revealing that he has “thoughts of suicide” after allegedly being bullied by Teigen.

“I wanted to kill myself and I still am traumatized, depressed, and have thoughts of suicide,” he wrote.


Vivien Killilea / Via Getty Images for Rhonda’s Kiss

Teigen allegedly accused him of being a racist in 2014 after seeing a “photoshopped comment,” he explained. When Costello asked for an explanation, “she told me that my career was over and that all my doors will be shut from there on,” he said.


@michaelcostello / Via instagram.com

“I didn’t see the point of living,” he wrote. “There was no way I can ever escape from being the target of the powerful elites in Hollywood, who actually do have powers to close doors with a single text.”

He also shared screenshots of alleged DMs with Teigen, where she tells him “You will get what’s coming to you.”

You can read Costello’s entire statement here.


Bryan Bedder / Via Getty Images for VH1

Teigen has yet to directly comment on the accusation.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

Instead, in her first social media post since the apology, Teigen shared a new tattoo — a crude drawing of a butterfly created by her daughter Luna — and a lengthy caption about her preschool graduation.

“I sobbed because my god, what a year. But also, man. They’re SO young. Their eyes are gonna see so much. They’re going to experience pain, hurt, loss. But also love, success, unimaginable bonds with friends,” she wrote.

“I pray all our little pod tots collect real ones all their lives. May they forever grow and learn, and maybe a little bit messy in the process. Luna drew this butterfly on me today and it seemed fitting to make permanent.”

“Love you all to bits, I really do. Even if you hate me, I can honestly say I do not hate you. I send you love. How annoying is that! You must be soooo annoyed!! Anyhoo, love you, love you, love you. Here’s to the messes in progress. 🥂”

StopBullying.gov is an organization that provides resources to prevent harassment and bullying against children. Stomp Out Bullying offers a free and confidential chat line here.

