China's yuan weakens as dollar pauses before Fed meeting

Matilda Colman
Jun 15, 2021

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan eased to its

weakest against the dollar in more than a week on Tuesday, as

the greenback sat below a one-month high against major peers

ahead of a closely watched Federal Reserve meeting.

The yuan’s moves were limited following a long holiday

weekend as traders adopted a wait-and-see approach, though

market players expect the Fed’s discussion on how to taper its

$120 billion in monthly bond purchases to begin cautiously.

“The expectation is that the U.S. is still going to begin

discussion of tapering slowly. In this sort of situation the

dollar won’t be too weak,” said a trader at a foreign bank. “Of

course, the pace of U.S. and European policy exits is a risk for

dollar changes.”

In China, policymakers are plotting a steady course, with

the People’s Bank of China rolling over 200 billion yuan in

maturing one-year Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) loans on

Tuesday. The bank kept the one-year rate unchanged for a 14th

straight month.

“With benign inflationary pressure and RMB appreciation

bias, the PBOC lacks motivation to kick off its rate hike cycle

for now,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho

Bank.

Before the market open on Tuesday, the PBOC set the yuan’s

midpoint rate at 6.407 per dollar, its weakest since

June 4.

Spot yuan opened weaker 6.4050 per dollar and

trimmed losses to 6.4045 at midday, 65 pips softer than Friday’s

late session close. The offshore yuan was slightly

stronger at 6.4038 per dollar.

The yuan’s weakening this month has been in stark contrast

to steady strengthening in May, which prompted a chorus of

official warnings against one-sided expectations of yuan

appreciation.

An article in the PBOC-backed Financial News on Tuesday

quoted analysts as saying that the yuan is approaching a

depreciation inflection point, and that it is likely to come

under more pressure in the second half.

Traders said tensions between China, the U.S. and Europe

could also impact yuan strength. At the first NATO meeting

attended by U.S. President Joe Biden, leaders warned that China

presents “systemic challenges” and Biden urged standing up to

China’s authoritarianism and growing military might.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Navy said an aircraft carrier group led

by the USS Ronald Reagan has entered the South China Sea as part

of a routine mission.

The yuan market at 4:10AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.407 6.3856 -0.33%

Spot yuan 6.4045 6.398 -0.10%

Divergence from -0.04%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 1.93%

Spot change since 2005 29.23%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 97.81 97.63 0.2

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 90.478 90.489 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4038 0.01%

*

Offshore 6.5566 -2.28%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Jindong

Zhang; Editing by Kim Coghill)

