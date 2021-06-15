China’s yuan weakens as dollar pauses before Fed meeting

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan eased to its

weakest against the dollar in more than a week on Tuesday, as

the greenback sat below a one-month high against major peers

ahead of a closely watched Federal Reserve meeting.

The yuan’s moves were limited following a long holiday

weekend as traders adopted a wait-and-see approach, though

market players expect the Fed’s discussion on how to taper its

$120 billion in monthly bond purchases to begin cautiously.

“The expectation is that the U.S. is still going to begin

discussion of tapering slowly. In this sort of situation the

dollar won’t be too weak,” said a trader at a foreign bank. “Of

course, the pace of U.S. and European policy exits is a risk for

dollar changes.”

In China, policymakers are plotting a steady course, with

the People’s Bank of China rolling over 200 billion yuan in

maturing one-year Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) loans on

Tuesday. The bank kept the one-year rate unchanged for a 14th

straight month.

“With benign inflationary pressure and RMB appreciation

bias, the PBOC lacks motivation to kick off its rate hike cycle

for now,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho

Bank.

Before the market open on Tuesday, the PBOC set the yuan’s