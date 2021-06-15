China’s Full Truck Alliance targets over $20 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Article content

China’s Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (FTA) said on Tuesday it is aiming for a valuation of over $20 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, marking another high-profile Chinese stock market listing in New York this year.

FTA, which styles itself as “Uber for trucks” and is more popularly referred to as Manbang in China, said it is offering 82.5 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) at between $17 and $19 per ADS. Each ADS represents 20 Class A ordinary shares.

At the top end of the price range, FTA could raise as much as $1.57 billion from the IPO，which would make it the largest U.S. listing for a Chinese company this year, according to data provider Refinitiv. Chinese vaping firm RLX Technology Inc raised $1.4 billion in its U.S. IPO in January.

Those figures are expected to be dwarfed in the coming weeks when China’s largest ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing launches its IPO, which is expected to be the biggest share sale of the year. Reuters has previously reported that Didi could raise as much as $10 billion from its stock market flotation.

A spate of richly valued Chinese tech startups have targeted IPOs in the U.S. in recent years, as they can tap into the deepest capital pool in the world and avoid tighter regulatory scrutiny in major Asian exchanges like Hong Kong.