China stocks end lower as Sino-West tensions weigh

SHANGHAI — China stocks ended lower on Tuesday, as tensions between Beijing and the West soured investor sentiment after G7 leaders took the Asian nation to task over a range of issues, which China called a gross interference in the country’s internal affairs.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 1.1% lower at 5,166.56, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.9% to 3,556.56.

** The G7 leaders on Sunday scolded China over human rights in the heavily Muslim region of Xinjiang, called for Hong Kong to keep a high degree of autonomy and underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait – all highly sensitive issues for Beijing.

** NATO leaders warned on Monday that China presents “systemic challenges,” taking a forceful stance towards Beijing in a communique at U.S. President Joe Biden’s first summit with an alliance that former president Donald Trump openly disparaged.

** Shares in China’s Belt and Road-related companies dropped, after the G7 leaders sought to counter China’s growing influence by offering developing nations an infrastructure plan that could rival President Xi Jinping’s multi-trillion-dollar Belt and Road initiative.

** Among the worst performing sectors, the CSI300 Real Estate Index and the CSI A-share resource industries slumped 2.5% and 2.6%, respectively.