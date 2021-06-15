China shares drag on tensions with the West; Lira drops 1%

Article content

Chinese blue-chip shares, reopening after a holiday, posted their biggest one-day drop in a month on Tuesday following fierce G7 criticism of Beijing, while broader emerging market equities looked set to snap a three-day streak of gains.

Geopolitics weighed too on Turkish assets, with the lira losing 1% after an Ankara-Washington meeting failed to yield breakthroughs. Analysts said emerging market currencies were generally jittery before the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting.

MSCI’s Asia-heavy index of EM equities was flat to weaker on the day. While most other bourses in Asian rose between 0.1% to 0.9%, these were countered by losses of 0.7% to 1.1% on mainland China and Hong Kong stocks.

“It is a combination of nervousness ahead of the Fed and the G7 signaling that it is standing together to stand up to China,” said Jakob Christensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank in Copenhagen.

The Group of Seven countries criticized China over human rights, Hong Kong’s autonomy and the origin of the coronavirus pandemic. Beijing denounced the statement as a gross interference in the country’s internal affairs.

Any action against China will spill over into Asian economies and markets, investors fear, with memories still fresh of the tit-for-tat trade wars under Donald Trump’s administration.