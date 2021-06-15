China debuts blockchain-based digital yuan salary payments in Xiong’an By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
China is progressing with its central bank digital currency (CBDC) tests, debuting blockchain-enabled salary payments in the digital yuan.

According to the official website of the Xiong’an New Area, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has successfully completed the nation’s first on-chain wage payouts in the digital yuan.