Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Delivers the Best Care for Kids in the Pacific U.S., and a No. 5 National Ranking, for Third Year in a Row

Business Wire

Article content California’s top-ranked pediatric hospital also earns multiple subspecialty rankings in U.S. News & World Report’s 2021-22 hospital survey LOS ANGELES — Families looking for the best medical care for kids in the Pacific region of the United States can be confident in the world-class expertise and patient-centered care found at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). CHLA has again been named the top children’s hospital in the entire West Coast of the U.S. and the No. 5 children’s hospital in the entire country, according to U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking of Best Children’s Hospitals, published today. @childrensla is the top children’s hospital in the Pacific U.S. and the No. 5 children’s hospital in the United States, according to the U.S. News & World Report’s 2021-22 Best Children’s Hospital Survey. This is the third straight year CHLA has achieved a top-5 national ranking on U.S. News’ Honor Roll of Best Children’s Hospitals, the publication’s prestigious list of the premier destinations for outstanding pediatric care. CHLA also was the top-ranked children’s hospital in U.S. News’ new Pacific region, which encompasses the states of Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “I am grateful to U.S. News & World Report for once again affirming that Children’s Hospital Los Angeles provides the highest quality care from the most qualified specialists in the Pacific region of our nation,” says Paul S. Viviano, CHLA President and Chief Executive Officer. “This honor is a testament to the commitment that our doctors, nurses and all our team members have made to saving lives and improving the health of our young patients.” For the 2021-22 Best Children’s Hospitals list, 110 pediatric hospitals—comprising freestanding institutions like CHLA, children’s hospitals that are part of a larger health system, and specialty pediatric centers—qualified for the ranking. Hospitals were scored according to performance benchmarks, peer review, certifications, using data provided by the hospital as well as third-party measurements of excellence. CHLA received exceptional marks in all 10 pediatric subspecialties assessed by the survey, including top-10 recognition in seven categories: “Even through the COVID-19 pandemic, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has stood firm in our promise to help every patient, including some of the most complex and acute pediatric cases from around the world,” says James Stein, M.D., MSc., CHLA Chief Medical Officer. “Being named one of the top children’s hospitals in the U.S. is an especially meaningful honor this year because it demonstrates that every program and every service at CHLA continues to provide the best care in the safest possible environment for our patients and their families.” Driven by a mission of creating hope and building healthier futures for children, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is world-renowned for clinical care; for leading-edge research conducted in The Saban Research Institute of CHLA; and for having one of the largest pediatric training programs in the country. Each year, CHLA conducts more than 600,000 patient visits between the main hospital in the heart of Los Angeles and its six specialty care clinics throughout Southern California. Patients range from newborn infants to young adults and come to CHLA from all 50 states and 90 countries, with the hospital’s Center for Global Health facilitating services for international patients and their families.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Recently, CHLA has had several notable achievements that were covered by regional and national American News outlets such as CBS News, ABC, The Wall Street Journal, People.com and KTLA, including: Each year, U.S. News & World Report develops the Best Hospitals and Best Children’s Hospitals rankings with the help of research firm RTI International. Children’s hospitals are ranked distinctly from other facilities due to the specialized expertise, equipment and facilities required to care for infants, children and youth. The survey evaluates hundreds of criteria, including patient survival and surgical complication rates; staffing, technology and special services; infection prevention and delivery of care; reputation among physician peers and parent integration into the delivery of care. A significant portion of the rankings is dedicated to reputation among physicians nationally—specialists are asked where they would send their patients for the very best care, if resources were not an issue. The resulting list is created as a resource to help parents and their children find the best and most appropriate care.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content U.S. News Media Group, the parent of U.S. News & World Report, published the 2021-22 hospital rankings just after midnight EST on Tuesday, June 15. About Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Founded in 1901, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is ranked the top children’s hospital in California, top-ranked regionally and fifth in the nation for clinical excellence with its selection to the prestigious U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll of Best Children’s Hospitals. Clinical care is led by physicians who are faculty members of the Keck School of Medicine of USC through an affiliation dating from 1932. The hospital also leads the largest pediatric residency training program at a freestanding children’s hospital of its kind in the Western United States. Among the top 10 children’s hospitals for National Institutes of Health funding, The Saban Research Institute of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles leads the field in innovative bench-to-bedside basic, translational and clinical research conducted in pediatrics. CHLA cares for patients across six continents and 90 countries, improving the health and well-being of children and their families far beyond our country’s borders. The hospital’s Center for Global Health supports patients and families traveling from around the world to our top pediatric academic medical center for specialty and complex care needs during their entire care journey, from initial inquiries to appointments and follow-ups, all the way through the return to their home countries. Our experienced team serves as the single point-of-contact and concierge team and supports international patient families in accessing and navigating their healthcare experience seamlessly. The Global Health team helps to facilitate comprehensive, culturally sensitive care and is dedicated to supporting the unique needs of international patients and families. We understand that if your child has a serious health issue, you will go anywhere to get the best care. The Center for Global Health is here to help make Children’s Hospital your home away from home. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005834/en/ Contacts Lorenzo Benet

CHLA Public Relations Director

323.361.4823 | media@chla.usc.edu #distro

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.