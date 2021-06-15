Charles Melton Once Mispelled A Word For A Fan’s Tattoo

“I was like, ‘I’m so sorry.'”
Charles Melton might want to check his spelling the next time he helps out a fan with one of their tattoos.
“A fan [once] came up to me and she asked me to write, ‘Love is love,’ and for some reason, I misspelled love,” he recalled. “But she was gonna get it tattooed on her wrist.”
“And I was like, ‘I’m so sorry,’ and she was like, ‘No, no, no, I’m gonna keep it,’” Melton continued. “So, I haven’t seen it today, but I’m sure if you see someone that has, ‘Love is love,’ with the love crossed out, that’s my artwork.”
After laughing at the whole scenario, Clarkson admitted that she sometimes gets stressed out when fans ask her to write out her song lyrics for their tattoos. And Melton agreed.
“It’s so much pressure,” he said. “Because I’m like, ‘All right, now do I do cursive? Do I do box letters? What do I do?'”
Even though he misspelled “love,” Melton definitely made that fan’s day. After all, there’s nothing better than getting a botched tattoo from one of your favorite celebrities!
