Britney Spears Has A Super Cool Secret Neck Tattoo

“It’s my favorite tattoo but ironically you never see it.”
That is not up for debate! She absolutely ruled the ’90s and Y2K era, and if anyone says otherwise, well… they’re wrong.
She’s also always full of surprises, which makes her the best person to follow on Instagram. (That is also not up for debate.)
Fans are always learning more about her through social media, and earlier this week, she revealed something super unexpected.
Britney Spears has a neck tattoo!
And she’s had it for a while, just beneath her gorgeous blonde locks!
“Have you seen the tattoo on the back of my neck before???? It’s Hebrew; it’s a language written backwards!!!!,” she wrote in the caption. “It says ‘Mem Hey Shin’ and [it] means ‘healing’!!!! It’s my favorite tattoo but ironically you never see it.”
I literally have never seen it.
And now I also want secret neck ink?
This isn’t Britney’s only tattoo. According to Glamour, she has a “pink pair of dice on the inside of her left wrist,” a “lip print on the side of her right wrist,” a “fairy on her lower back,” a “cross on her left hip,” and a “vine on the top of her right foot,” among others. That’s a lot!
If anything, Britney’s secret neck tat just proves that there’s so much more to learn about her, and she should absolutely produce a documentary about her own life. Right?
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!