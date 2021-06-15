Britain and Australia announce free trade deal, Johnson hails ‘new dawn’

Article content

CANBERRA/LONDON — Britain and Australia announced a trade deal on Tuesday that will eliminate tariffs and red tape, hailed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as “a new dawn” in the two countries’ relations.

The British government sees the deal as an important piece of its post-Brexit trade and diplomatic strategy to shift the country’s economic center away from Europe and seek out new opportunities in higher-growth Indo-Pacific nations.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Johnson overcame sticking points during talks after the Group of Seven meeting in Britain over the weekend, which Morrison attended as a guest.

“Today marks a new dawn in the UK’s relationship with Australia, underpinned by our shared history and common values,” Johnson said in a statement.

Britain is Australia’s eighth-largest trading partner and Australia is Britain 20th largest, with two-way trade worth A$26.9 billion ($20.7 billion).

Prior to Britain joining the then European common market in 1973, Britain was Australia’s most lucrative trading market.

Though details have yet to emerge, some official estimates say the agreement could add 500 million pounds ($705.7 million) to British economic output over the long term – a small fraction for an economy worth around 2 trillion pounds.