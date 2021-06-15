Bitcoin Fixes the Documentation Problem of 49% Of Adults in El Salvador By CoinQuora

  • An international news said fixes the documentation problem in El Salvador.
  • 49% of adults in El Salvador don’t have the documentation to open a bank account

According to The Christian Science Monitor, Bitcoin fixes the documentation problem of 49% of adults in El Salvador. The Christian Science Monitor is an independent international news organization.

As per the firm post, 49% of adults in El Salvador don’t have the necessary documentation to open a bank account. So, Bitcoin fixes that.

More so, the firm said that El Zonte, a fishing village on El Salvador’s coast, has been using crypto for the past year. So, the supporters of BTC point to the town as an example. In addition, they said that bitcoin could help the country where 70% of people do not have bank accounts.

After El Salvador made the bitcoin legal tender this week, eyes turned to this ru…

