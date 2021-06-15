Biogen Falls Premarket As Eye Disease Treatment Fails Test By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Dhirendra Tripathi
Investing.com — Biogen (NASDAQ:) shares were trading weaker in Tuesday’s premarket trading as the company’s study testing a treatment for a rare eye disease failed to meet its target.
The eye disease, known as choroideremia, is a rare inherited retinal disease that results in progressive vision loss, ultimately leading to blindness.
Biogen tested its timrepigene emparvovec (BIIB111/AAV2-REP1), an investigational gene therapy, for the potential treatment of choroideremia.
The phase-3 study, STAR, evaluated the safety and efficacy of a single subretinal injection of investigational timrepigene emparvovec.
The disappointing findings come as the biotech firm’s decision to price its recently-approved treatment for Alzheimer’s at $56,000 faces stiff resistance.
