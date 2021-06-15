Billionaire Wants 5% of His Assets in Bitcoin, Michael Saylor Not Impressed By CoinQuora



Billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones said he wants 5% of his assets in .

He said that “Bitcoin is math, and math has been around for thousands of years.”

On the other hand, Michael Saylor weighed in, sharing his two cents in a Tweet.

In an interview with CNBC, the Billionaire investor, Founder, Chairman, and CIO of Tudor Investment Corporation Paul Tudor Jones said that he wants 5 percent of his assets in Bitcoin. According to Jones, Bitcoin is 100% certain.

He said that

“Bitcoin is math, and math has been around for thousands of years, and two plus two is going to equal four, and it will for the next two thousand years.”

Jones mentioned that he likes the idea of investing in Bitcoin. He said,

I like the idea of investing in something that’s reliable, consistent, honest, and 100% certain.

The billionaire also shared the portfolio …

