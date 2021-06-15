Biden Pause on Oil Leases on Public Lands Blocked by Judge

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The Biden administration’s pause on new oil and gas leases on public lands and offshore waters was blocked by a federal judge in Louisiana at the urging of 13 red states.

A preliminary injunction blocking President Joe Biden’s Jan. 27 executive order was issued Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty in Monroe, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump.

In an emailed statement, the Interior Department said it was reviewing the opinion and would comply with the ruling.

The agency has been developing an interim report on federal oil and gas leasing programs set to guide whether — and how — they were to be restarted.

That report will “outline next steps and recommendations for the department and Congress to improve stewardship of public lands and waters, create jobs and build a just and equitable energy future,” Interior said.

A similar challenge by oil and gas industry groups to the leasing pause is pending in Wyoming.

