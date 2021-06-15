Belgian agri-tech firm Biotalys plans listing in Brussels

Article content

BRUSSELS — Belgian agri-tech company Biotalys announced on Tuesday plans to list on Euronext Brussels in the coming weeks, hoping to entice investors with its biological alternatives to chemical pesticides.

The company, founded in 2013, is a spin-off from the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology and the agricultural counterpart to Belgian biopharmaceutical firm Ablynx, which Sanofi bought in 2018 for 3.9 billion euros ($4.7 billion).

Both use llama antibodies, which are smaller and easier to manipulate than human equivalents. Biotalys extracts proteins for use against fungi, bacteria and insects that attack crops, especially high-value fruit like grapes and strawberries.

Biotalys expects to secure U.S. regulatory approval in mid-2022 for its first product, Evoca, and sees a 2024 launch in the European Union, which aims to cut chemical pesticide use by 50% by 2030.

Biotalys has seven potential products it intends to launch over the next decade and estimates the market could be worth $4.8 billion as countries shift to greener forms of farming.

“That’s why at Biotalys, we believe it’s the right time to come out of the woods and to be really public and demonstrate the impact we can have to fulfill this requirement for innovation,” Biotalys Chief Executive Patrice Selles said.