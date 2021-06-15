Beer and horses? Combination takes to the digital space with branded NFTs By Cointelegraph

Beer and horses? Combination takes to the digital space with branded NFTs
The United Kingdom arm of pilsner beer brand Stella Artois is partnering with a digital horse racing game to release a series of nonfungible tokens (NFTs).
In a Tuesday announcement from Stella Artois’ U.K. brewery, the beer brand said users of the digital racing game Zed Run would now be able to bid on Stella Artois-themed skins for their favorite horses. Beginning Tuesday and running until Saturday, crypto users can bid on 50 digital packages featuring nonfungible tokens of the racehorses and original Stella art, as well as the branded skins.
