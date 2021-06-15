B.Protocol announces v2 platform for DeFi liquidations By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Decentralized finance service B.Protocol has announced plans for a new version that will improve the liquidation of undercollateralized loan positions on lending platforms.

In a release issued on Tuesday, the backstop liquidity protocol for DeFi lending platforms revealed that the upcoming v2 is based on a white paper for a novel Backstop automated market maker (B.AMM) written by a couple of anonymous community members.