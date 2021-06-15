Avalanche Ecosystem Fires up From New Partnership By CoinQuora



Avalanche Ecosystem Fires up From New Partnership



Avalaunch and KuCoin have become partners.

Together they will accelerate the Avalanche Ecosystem with early-stage funding.

Additionally, all native Avalaunch projects will gain direct consideration for KuCoin listing.

Avalaunch and KuCoin have struck a partnership. This move is a strategic one as the two will work together to get the Avalanche Ecosystem through early-stage funding and incubation.

In particular, Avalaunch is eager to start the next phase of its operation. With the listing of XAVA complete, the brand is happy to start working with KuCoin.

While the collaboration will be to join forces with another powerful leader in the industry, it will also help accelerate the Avalanche Ecosystem.

The partnership is also a testament to these two companies as they choose to bet on themselves and their success. Together they aim to move past the conventional answers to discover and offer new promising…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

