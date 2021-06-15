Australia’s Fortescue in talks on giant Congo hydro project

Article content

MELBOURNE — Australia’s Fortescue Metals Group said on Tuesday it was in talks with the Democratic Republic of Congo’s government to develop a hydroelectric power project that could become the largest in the world.

The discussions concern exclusive rights for Fortescue’s green energy unit to develop the more than 40,000-megawatt (MW) Grand Inga hydroelectric projects, but no formal binding agreement has been concluded, Fortescue said in a filing to the Australian Securities Exchange.

Fortescue’s involvement is the latest twist in Congo’s decades-long quest to expand Inga, whose two existing dams – completed in 1972 and 1982 – have a combined installed capacity of nearly 1,800 MW.

The government has been looking to build six additional dams, but those plans have been repeatedly delayed by difficulties mobilizing financing and disputes with partners.

The proposed expansion would be roughly double the size of China’s Three Gorges dam, currently the world’s largest. Total development costs have been estimated at up to $80 billion.

In 2018, a Chinese consortium that includes China Three Gorges Corporation and a Spanish consortium signed a deal to develop a third dam, known as Inga 3.