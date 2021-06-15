Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.92% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the gained 0.92% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Resmed Inc DRC (ASX:), which rose 6.84% or 1.940 points to trade at 30.310 at the close. Meanwhile, A2 Milk Company Ltd (ASX:) added 5.42% or 0.31 points to end at 6.03 and Iluka Resources Ltd (ASX:) was up 5.00% or 0.390 points to 8.190 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Austal Ltd (ASX:), which fell 9.01% or 0.21 points to trade at 2.12 at the close. Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:) declined 6.49% or 0.89 points to end at 12.83 and Nickel Mines Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.15% or 0.045 points to 1.040.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 828 to 601 and 373 ended unchanged.

Shares in Resmed Inc DRC (ASX:) rose to all time highs; rising 6.84% or 1.940 to 30.310. Shares in Austal Ltd (ASX:) fell to 52-week lows; down 9.01% or 0.21 to 2.12.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 7.56% to 12.186.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.15% or 2.85 to $1868.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 0.35% or 0.25 to hit $71.13 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.37% or 0.27 to trade at $73.13 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.05% to 0.7708, while AUD/JPY fell 0.12% to 84.77.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.19% at 90.317.

