As Yearn.Finance’s yield vaults grow, ‘crop’ projects define boundaries By Cointelegraph

As Yearn.Finance’s yield vaults grow, ‘crop’ projects define boundaries
With millions and even billions of dollars at stake, industrial-scale yield farming is leading to pockets of resistance as some projects refuse to be left with the chaff.
In the past week, team members from no-loss lottery project PoolTogether and exchange liquidity pool provider Curve Finance have proposed ways to reduce the load Yearn.Finance strategies place on their protocols and governance tokens.
