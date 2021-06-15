Argentinian National Football Team Launches Its Official Fan Token By CoinQuora



Argentinian National Football Team Launches Its Official Fan Token



Argentina joins a list of some European clubs that have their fan tokens

The Argentinian National Football Team said it launched its official fan token last week. Also, the team said the ticker of the token is ARG.

According to the national team, they sold the first edition of 600,000 Fans Tokens in just 3 hours. Furthermore, the national team noted that the tokens are on the Socios.com App.

The national team said that the token would allow fans to get closer and interact with the Albiceleste. Also, it will let them participate in team decisions through voting. More so, fans can also use these tokens to access exclusive promotions and discounts and opt for unique prizes and rewards.

Moreover, the Argentinian National Team is the first national team to launch its fan token. But, other European clubs already have their fan tokens.

