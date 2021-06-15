Argentina says deal on re-opening beef exports may be close; talks continue

Article content

BUENOS AIRES — Talks between Argentine policymakers and meat industry officials are on track to reach a deal on re-opening exports, officials said on Tuesday, days ahead of the expiration of the government’s month-long suspension of international shipments.

Argentina, China’s second-biggest beef supplier after Brazil, halted exports for a month in mid-May as it grappled with runaway domestic inflation. Meat packers have been negotiating a way to lift the curbs amid fears they could be extended.

The difference in positions was “narrowing,” a source in the office of President Alberto Fernandez told Reuters, asking not to be named due to the high sensitivity of the talks. Overall inflation is expected at about 50% this year, with the government under pressure to control rampant price increases.

With congressional elections looming at the end of the year, beef prices are a huge political issue in Argentina, where weekend barbecues are part of the local culture.

“It is very possible that an agreement will be reached,” the source said. “We are seeking an agreement that would allow the meat export market to reopen while expanding production enough to guarantee domestic supplies as well. We want to cover both.”