Anya Taylor-Joy Personal Connection The Queen’s Gambit

“I’ve never given so much of myself to a character before,” Anya said. “I usually think about a character as so different from me, and I make a real point to make them walk differently, to have a different caliber of voice, to laugh differently, to cry differently. I want them to be their own person. But for Beth, it was the first time that I just thought the only way to tell this accurately is to give bits of myself up.”



Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

I’m getting emotional for some reason, please hold.