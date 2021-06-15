Anglo American exposed coal miners to excessive risk, inquiry finds

Article content

MELBOURNE — An Australian inquiry into a blast at an Anglo American coal mine in Queensland state that seriously injured five workers found that the miner repeatedly produced more methane gas than it could remove and had exposed workers to excessive risk.

Mining activities at Anglo’s Grosvenor mine in Queensland’s Bowen Basin were halted after the May 2020 explosion that triggered a government inquiry. Activities resumed earlier this month ahead of a staged restart.

The Queensland Coal Mining Board of Inquiry report found that methane gases exceeded regulated levels 27 times in the lead up to the May 6 explosion from July 2019, and came against a backdrop of gas management issues.

Anglo American said in a statement it was acting on the recommendations in the report, which was released on Monday, and had made A$60 million ($46.24 million) of investment in safety initiatives over the last year.

It said it was updating its operations management and fast tracking work to automate operations and use remote working where possible to remove people from high risk areas.

The report said that overly high methane levels resulted as the mine’s rate of production was higher than the capacity of the mine’s gas drainage system.