AMP Hits a New All-Time High, Takes Rank 31 in CoinMarketCap By CoinQuora



AMP Hits a New All-Time High, Takes Rank 31 in CoinMarketCap



AMP token recently hit a new ATH a few days ago. On June 11, 2021, the token shot up by 20 percent, taking the rank 31 spot in coin information site CoinMarketCap. At press time, the token has a market capitalization of $3,529,299,131.

AMP dubs itself as a “digital collateral token.” According to their website, AMP is “designed to facilitate fast and efficient value transfer.” They underscored that AMP can especially be applied to use cases that prioritize security and irreversibility.

The token works as collateral. With this, AMP insures the value of any transfer while it remains unconfirmed. As blockchain confirmation is a process that can take potentially a very long time, Amp’s value proposition proves useful.

